Crime

Police use spike belt to stop break and enter suspect during chase in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A 26-year-old is facing multiple charges after an attempted residential robbery in Oakville, Ont. and a subsequent chase involving police.

Halton police say the accused was confronted by a homeowner while taking items from a garage at a home on Sixth Line and Dundas Street East.

After a brief encounter with the resident, the suspect hopped into a vehicle and fled the scene hitting the homeowner’s parked car in the process.

The woman would be arrested following a four-kilometre pursuit by Halton police.

The chase ended near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road when a spike belt blew out the suspect vehicle’s tires.

Investigators say the chase resulted in damage to three police cruisers.

There were no reported injuries.

The accused, identified in a release, is facing 11 charges in all including theft over $5,000, flight from police and failure to stop after a crash.

Detectives say the car the 26-year-old was driving was reported stolen from Minesing, Ont, just 16 kilometres outside of Barrie.

