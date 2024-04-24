Menu

Crime

Man slashed in face with broken bottle: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 24, 2024 10:21 am
1 min read
Police learned the victim was assaulted by a woman he knew after he was spotted west of the downtown on Monday with cuts to his face. She's set to appear in court on Thursday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police charged a woman after they say a man was slashed in the face with a broken bottle.

On Monday morning, a man was seen walking around west of the downtown with lacerations to his nose and lip.

Investigators said he refused to provide more details and told officers he fell.

Police followed the trail of blood and found a broken glass bottle. Police said they learned the victim was kicked in the stomach and slashed across the face with a broken bottle by a woman he knew.

He was treated for his injuries in hospital.

A 28-year-old faces charges of aggravate assault and assault with a weapon.

She was in custody on unrelated charges and is set to appear in court on Thursday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

