Smash and grab: Video shows 5 suspects robbing a Toronto jewelry store, police say

Toronto police have released video that appears to show a jewelry store in the city’s east end being robbed by five suspects.

Police said the robbery happened at in the Danforth and Pape avenues area on Monday.

The 26-second video released by police shows five masked suspects entering a jewelry store, but one of the suspects keeps watch at the door.

The other four then begin smashing display glasses with hammers and putting the merchandise in bags. Two of them are seen behind the counter and the other two are in front of the counter grabbing as many items as they can.

The suspects then run out of the store.

Police allege the suspects took a quantity of jewelry and then fled in a stolen vehicle.

Officers in the area quickly responded and found the suspects nearby who began running from police.

Police were able to arrest three of them.

“At the time of the arrests, officers recovered the stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewelry and other items of evidentiary value related to the investigation,” police said.

A 26-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have all been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguising with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The other two suspects are outstanding, police said.