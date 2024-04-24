53-year-old pediatrician arrested for alleged ‘historic’ sexual assault in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police Service have arrested a 53-year-old man from Apsley, Ont. in connection with an alleged ‘historic’ sexual assault.

Police say the complainant was employed by the suspect when the alleged sexual assault took place at a business in the area of Taunton Road and Brock Street in Whitby.

During the alleged victim’s employment, police said the suspect made “unprofessional remarks and touched the victim inappropriately.”

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Sean Godfrey and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said he’s since been released on an undertaking.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons on Ontario (CPSO) public register, there is a pediatrician with the exact same name as the suspect and practices at 200 Taunton Road West in Whitby.

Story continues below advertisement

The CPSO’s website stated that the pediatrician was charged on April 2, 2024, with three counts of sexual assault between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2020, by Durham Regional Police Service.

According to the CPSO, the pediatrician’s primary location of business is listed as Peterborough, but the public register says he also works in Whitby and Simcoe.

These allegations have not been proven in court.

Anyone who feels they have been victimized or has information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1854.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.