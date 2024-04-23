Menu

Traffic

Bridlewood residents demand safety improvements to 162 Ave. SW ‘death corner’

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 8:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Death corner’: Bridlewood residents demand safety improvements on 162 Ave. SW'
‘Death corner’: Bridlewood residents demand safety improvements on 162 Ave. SW
WATCH: Residents in the community of Bridlewood are demanding changes to improve safety along 162nd Avenue Southwest. Police haven't yet released the cause of a crash that saw a truck leave the road and plow into the side of a home Sunday afternoon. But as Sarah Offin reports, neighbours suggest it's an ongoing trend in a notorious intersection.
Neighbours say a puzzling scene is playing out on repeat along Bridlecrest Boulevard Southwest in Calgary. Fences and grass bear a series of scars owners said were left behind from vehicles barrelling off 162nd Avenue and into their properties.

The latest example happened Sunday afternoon. Police still haven’t released the cause of the crash that saw a truck slam into a home on Bridlecrest Boulevard, injuring three people. No one was inside the house at the time.

“Very lucky,” said neighbour Anna Bazderova. “They live in the basement and they have a small daughter. She said the daughter has a bed by the window.”

On the other side of the home hit Sunday is a day home operated by Criselda Yumen. She is now leading a petition, asking the city add additional safety measures to the intersection, including possibly shutting down access from 162nd Avenue onto Bridlecrest Boulevard.

“The other night I wasn’t unable to sleep because I’m waiting for something to happen again,” said Yumen. “It’s scary. For the safety of my family and the children that I care for and my whole community as well.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She said Sunday’s crash was the seventh incident she has documented in two-and-a-half years, leaving her reluctant to take children out into her yard that borders 162nd Avenue.

“It’s getting crazy. It was so quiet before,” said Yumen.

More on Calgary

Ward 14 Coun. Dan McLean said he is aware of the issue. He said speed along 162nd Avenue has been a problem since access was added from Stoney Trail.

“We’ve requested some mitigation, increased law enforcement, some more signage. It’s under review as it always is with any serious incident but we’re looking at all options,” said McLean.

The City of Calgary said closing access to Bridlecrest Boulevard from 162nd Avenue would be difficult, partly because of where the homes are situated.

For now, neighbours like Jose Montes said they’re leaving 162nd Avenue off their walking routes.

“The corner up there? The death corner. It’s unbelievable,” said Montes of the intersection. “We avoid that street because so many accidents. People don’t respect the speed limit and they go crazy.”

The city said drivers should expect to see speed feedback signs installed in the near future, as well as increased education and enforcement by Calgary police.

