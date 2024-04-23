Menu

Canada

Dog that viciously attacked Sicamous boy deemed dangerous

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 7:33 pm
The dog behind a vicious attack that left a Sicamous, B.C., child with multiple stitches has been deemed aggressive and dangerous by the district of Sicamous, but it won’t be euthanized.

John Moore, a Sicamous bylaw officer, said the dog behind the April 3 attack of Brody Lachowski, 10, has been placed under a long list of conditions under the district’s bylaws, which includes restrictions on movement within the district.

Moore said among the conditions the dog faces is a ban from areas with access to youth or other animals.

“If there’s no compliance with the conditions, the district will take further steps, either through monetary penalties or stronger legal actions, as required depending on the level of non-compliance,” he said.

Moore noted that the bar for euthanization was not met.

“With the record of the animal in question, basically, because there was no record, it was determined that going through the court system for a euthanasia order would be highly unlikely to succeed and we felt that it would be better to place some extreme conditions on the animal than have a failure in court and not be able to do anything,” Moore said.

Lachowski’s arms were covered in bandages, hiding wounds from the dog attack he incurred while playing with a friend on their trampoline.

“We went to go play fetch and then I went to go pick up the ball and (the dog) attacked me,” Brody previously told Global News.

“My friend tried yelling at (the dog) and tried pulling it off…. I thought I was going to die.”

His mom Krysta said there were 20 dog bites overall between the left and the right arm, on his little forearms.

“The one on the left is worse than the right one. That one had the bad tear, very, very deep down to the bone,”  Krysta said.

She said the doctor’s report said there were 20 stitches overall — something that does not always happen.

“They usually don’t stitch dog wounds because of infection, but, because there were tears, not just puncture wounds, they had to stitch it together slightly just so they could hold everything in,” she said.

Attempts to reach the Lachowskis were unsuccessful by publication.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

