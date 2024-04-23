Menu

Crime

Regina homicide suspect named on Canada-wide most-wanted list

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
Regina Police Service vehicle
Regina police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in Regina is on a national top 25 wanted list. File / Global News
A man wanted by Regina Police Service for first-degree murder is on the top 25 Bolo program list.

Police said Daniel “Juma” Drie Atem, 31 years old, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following a fatal shooting that took place on July 29, 2023 in the 2100 block of Broad Street.

The Bolo program brings national attention to suspects wanted across Canada through means like offering rewards and creating media campaigns.

Regina police say Atem is ranked number 14 on the list.

“Our investigators have been working tirelessly to locate and arrest Mr. Atem and bring some closure to the victim’s family,” said RPS Supt. Trent Stevely.

“This suspect has ties to several western provinces, so having the national attention generated from the Bolo ‘Top 25’ list is a huge boost to our efforts.”

A second suspect in the investigation, 25-year-old Shedrek Samuel, turned himself in back in February 2024 to police in B.C.

