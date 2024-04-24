Menu

Share



Crime

Man punched in the face after night of drinking: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 24, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a man was punched in the face after criticizing another man for being rude to restaurant staff. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man was punched in the face after criticizing another man for being rude to restaurant staff. Guelph Police Service
A man was punched in the face after criticizing another man’s behaviour, Guelph police say.

Officers went to a business on Clair Road East at Gordon Street April 14 at around 1 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say a man was having drinks with a couple unknown to him a few hours earlier at an establishment. They later went to another establishment, where they continued to drink.

They say as the three left the second business, one of the men told the other that he was being rude to staff. The man who was at the other end of the remark then threw a punch at the other man.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say he and his female companion both fled in a white Ford F-150 heading east on Clair Road East.

They say they would like to speak to a man who was captured on security video in the area of the incident.

He is described as having a short, stocky build with a large dark beard and dark hair and was wearing a dark shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

