Vancouver Canucks’ goalie Thatcher Demko to miss Game 2 of playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks will play Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series against the Nashville Predators without All-Star netminder Thatcher Demko.

Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Tuesday that Demko would miss Tuesday’s matchup.

“He’s not going to play tonight. We’re going to evaluate him today on something. It wasn’t the old injury and that’s all I really got for you guys,” Tocchet said.

Demko will be treated as day-to-day going forward, Tocchet told media, adding that the first-string goaltender skated with the team on Monday.

Demko was absent from the Canucks morning skate on Tuesday. Backup goalie Casey DeSmith is expected to start and was on the ice with Arturs Silovs.

“Casey played a big game against Edmonton, what was it, 10 days ago? A huge game to win the division, he’s done it all year for us,” Tocchet said.

Star forward JT Miller said the news Demko wouldn’t play “stinks,” but added it wouldn’t change the team’s game plan.

“No matter who is net obviously we have confidence in them, but that doesn’t change the way we play in front of them,” Miller said.

Several insiders have reported that Demko could be questionable for the remainder of the series against the Predators.

The Canucks executed a thrilling comeback in Game 1 to down the Predators 4-2 at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Tuesday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m.

