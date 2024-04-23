Unhoused seniors, people with disabilities in Kelowna get move-in date

Send this page to someone via email

More of Kelowna, B.C.’s population of unhoused seniors and people with disabilities are closer to having a roof over their heads.

Construction at the temporary modular homes in Kelowna is about to wrap up, and the Turning Points Collaborative Society confirmed Monday that the 60 future tenants of the modular homes on Highway 97 have been given a move-in date.

Residents of the temporary modular homes in the 1700 block will begin moving in starting May 15, 15 people at a time.

2:10 Residents caught off guard by homeless housing trailers in central Edmonton neighbourhood

This is the second site for temporary modular homes on the city-owned land in the 2700 block of Highway 97.

Story continues below advertisement

Work on the site has been underway since December, though the project was announced in October.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to BC Housing, people moving into Trailside will be mainly from local shelters, who are ready to take the next step to more independent housing with embedded supports.

1:55 Tiny homes expected to reduce number of people sheltering outside in Kelowna

This is intended to create a flow, freeing up shelter spaces for people living in encampments and others experiencing homelessness in the community. Trailside will act as a gateway to permanent housing.

While they’re being heralded as an improvement for the unhoused community, business owners have told Global News that the modular units look ugly and are an eyesore.

“When the tourists come in, this is the lovely site of Kelowna. That’s what they’ll see,” said Abhinav Kanti.

Story continues below advertisement

Turning Points is working rapidly to hire and train staff to prepare for opening. Trailside will offer an array of supports ranging from daily meals to life skills programming and one on one supports