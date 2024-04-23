Menu

Headline link
Entertainment

Kelowna retiree wins $675,000 with Set for Life ticket

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
A Kelowna, B.C., woman celebrated winning the Set for Life top prize of $675,000 with a nice bottle of wine but has bigger plans in sight.

Maureen Lee said she was speechless after learning she had won big from the ticket she picked up from the Save-On-Foods on Cooper Road.

“I got into the car with my husband and we drove to the closest gas station to verify that the win was real. He was so shocked,” she said.

Once the realization of the win settled in, Lee and her husband celebrated with a “very nice” bottle of wine.

Lee said her feelings about the win have been “up and down, just like a roller-coaster.”

The retiree and snowbird plans to pay off her mortgage and will gift a portion of her prize to her children. She enjoys spending her winters in Arizona and looks forward to the ease that the win will bring to her retirement.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $11 million in Set for Life prizes.

 

