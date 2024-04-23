Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Central Okanagan open-burning season coming to an end

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
FILE. A photo of a pile of wood being burned. View image in full screen
FILE. A photo of a pile of wood being burned. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Open-burning season in the Central Okanagan ends Tuesday, April 30.

Until then, when conditions allow, the City of Kelowna said eligible property owners, farmers and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction may burn specific wood debris outdoors.

“After obtaining an open burning permit meeting all local government bylaw requirements and all requirements of the Provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation, residents must ensure that burning is allowed on the day they want to burn,” reads a press release from the city.

Unless with a permit, open burning is not allowed in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas or under the bylaws of the District of Peachland.

Click to play video: 'New Westside store another step in wildfire recovery'
New Westside store another step in wildfire recovery

There are several alternatives to open burning such as chipping, grinding or, if applicable, yard waste disposal at the City of Kelowna Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations. Residents are advised that stumps, branches, logs or limbs over five cm in diameter should be taken to the Glenmore Landfill only.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Residents should note that campfires are permitted in most areas in the Central Okanagan at this time, nor at at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Residents can call the outdoor burning hotline at 1-855-262-2876 and listen to the message to confirm that burning is permitted on that day. Additionally, each morning an online outdoor burning indicator is updated at rdco.com/airquality.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices