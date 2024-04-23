Central Okanagan open-burning season coming to an end

Send this page to someone via email

Open-burning season in the Central Okanagan ends Tuesday, April 30.

Until then, when conditions allow, the City of Kelowna said eligible property owners, farmers and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction may burn specific wood debris outdoors.

“After obtaining an open burning permit meeting all local government bylaw requirements and all requirements of the Provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation, residents must ensure that burning is allowed on the day they want to burn,” reads a press release from the city.

Unless with a permit, open burning is not allowed in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas or under the bylaws of the District of Peachland.

There are several alternatives to open burning such as chipping, grinding or, if applicable, yard waste disposal at the City of Kelowna Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna.

North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations. Residents are advised that stumps, branches, logs or limbs over five cm in diameter should be taken to the Glenmore Landfill only.

Residents should note that campfires are permitted in most areas in the Central Okanagan at this time, nor at at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Residents can call the outdoor burning hotline at 1-855-262-2876 and listen to the message to confirm that burning is permitted on that day. Additionally, each morning an online outdoor burning indicator is updated at rdco.com/airquality.