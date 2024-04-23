Canada’s most wanted list: Toronto suspect in fatal shooting at No. 1

A Toronto suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of another man has topped Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted List as $1 million in total combined rewards is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of fugitives on the list.
The updated list by the BOLO Program – which stands for Be On the Look Out – has listed Michael Bebee as the country’s top fugitive.
Police allege Bebee is wanted for second-degree murder of 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers on July 23, 2023 in the city’s east end near Danforth and Carlaw avneues.
Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw said at the time of Powell-Flowers’s murder, Bebee was under a gun prohibition for his part in another Toronto shooting four years earlier.
There is a reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to Bebee’s arrest — which is part of the $1 million in rewards for the 25 fugitives.
At the press conference on Tuesday, Demkiw stood alongside BOLO’s program director Max Langlois with $1 million in cash stacked in front of them.
“Today for the first time, we are putting our reward money on the table, literally” Langlois said, standing in front of the bundles of cash. “One million dollars of clean cash. This has never been done, it is unprecedented.”
Included in the list is Cristian Cuxum who is wanted for the murder of Edwin Alvarado that happened in Toronto on October 2022. The reward for a tip leading to his arrest is also $100,000.
Langlois said the money is not from the police or taxpayer money but is from the BOLO program, an initiative funded by Stephan Cretier Foundation as a way to amplify priority wanted notices issued by Canadian police services.
He said following the press conference the money will be returned to a trust account managed by a law firm.
“Waiting for you to call in that tip that can make the difference for one of our cases,” Langlois said. “BOLO rewards are payable in the information you provide leads to the arrest of the suspect. Period. There are no other conditions. Potential convictions in court have nothing to do with our reward being paid out.”
Here is Canada’s top 25 most wanted list by BOLO:
- Michael Bebee — wanted by Toronto Police for second-degree murder.
- Al Boivin — wanted by Sûreté du Québec for drug trafficking.
- Cody Casey — wanted by Vancouver Police Department for drug and firearm offences.
- Rabih Alkhalil — wanted by the RCMP for murder, escaping B.C. jail.
- Cristian Cuxum — wanted by Toronto police for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
- Habiton Solomon — wanted by Waterloo Regional Police Service for second-degree murder.
- Joseph Chlala — wanted by Edmonton Police Service for second-degree murder.
- Saed Osman — wanted by Edmonton Police Service for first-degree murder among other charges.
- Dharam Dhaliwal — wanted by Peel Regional Police for first-degree murder.
- Mohamed Shire — wanted by Ottawa Police Service for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
- Deshawn Davis — wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for kidnapping.
- Phuong Tan Nguyen — wanted by York Regional Police for two counts of first-degree murder.
- Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron — wanted by Saskatoon Police Service for first-degree murder.
- Daniel Atem — wanted by Regina Police Service for first-degree murder.
- Kamar Cunningham — wanted by Toronto Police Service for firearms trafficking.
- Talal Amer — wanted by Calgary Police Service for manslaughter.
- Mohammed Abdullahi — wanted by Toronto Police Service for first-degree murder.
- Yusuf Ali — wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for attempted murder.
- Robert Land — wanted by U.S. Marshals Service for parole violation.
- Valdo Pauyo — wanted by the RCMP for second-degree murder.
- John Managhan — wanted by Windsor Police Service for attempted murder.
- Danick Miguel Bourgeois — wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for second-degree murder.
- Kiarash Parzham — wanted by Toronto Police Service for first-degree murder.
- Jabreel Elmi — wanted by Toronto Police Service for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
- Youcef Bouras — wanted by SPAL (Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil) for first-degree murder.
