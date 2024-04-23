Same Winnipeg house catches fire for second time in a week, now deemed total loss

Send this page to someone via email

A north Winnipeg house that went up in flames early Tuesday is considered to be a total loss, firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the Powers Street home around 4:49 a.m., after being tipped off to the blaze by Winnipeg police officers who were driving through the area.

The same house was damaged in another fire only days earlier, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said, and Tuesday’s fire was declared under control within just under two hours.

No one was injured in the incident.