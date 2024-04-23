Menu

Fire

Same Winnipeg house catches fire for second time in a week, now deemed total loss

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News
A north Winnipeg house that went up in flames early Tuesday is considered to be a total loss, firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the Powers Street home around 4:49 a.m., after being tipped off to the blaze by Winnipeg police officers who were driving through the area.

The same house was damaged in another fire only days earlier, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said, and Tuesday’s fire was declared under control within just under two hours.

No one was injured in the incident.

