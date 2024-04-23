Sask. RCMP pull over driver in car with no steering wheel

See more sharing options

A driver with no licence piloting a car with no steering wheel was stopped by the Prince Albert RCMP near Shellbrook, Sask., last week.

Officers said a traffic stop was conducted along Range Road 3063 around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was using vise grips to guide the vehicle. Police later discovered the driver lacked a licence.

The driver was ticketed and given a notice to have the vehicle safety inspected.