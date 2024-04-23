Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP pull over driver in car with no steering wheel

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 10:16 am
A driver was found with no license and no steering wheel near Shellbrook, Sask. last week. View image in full screen
A driver was found with no license and no steering wheel near Shellbrook, Sask. last week. Saskatchewan RCMP
A driver with no licence piloting a car with no steering wheel was stopped by the Prince Albert RCMP near Shellbrook, Sask., last week.

Officers said a traffic stop was conducted along Range Road 3063 around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was using vise grips to guide the vehicle. Police later discovered the driver lacked a licence.

The driver was ticketed and given a notice to have the vehicle safety inspected.

