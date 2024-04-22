Menu

Headline link
Crime

Mounties share details of suspect vehicle in fatal Duncan hit-and-run

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 6:23 pm
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Mounties on Vancouver Island are releasing more details about the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run in Duncan last week.

A woman was struck and killed along Highway 1 between Green Road and Beverly Street around 9:50 p.m. on April 18, according to RCMP.

The woman has not yet been identified.

“RCMP believe the suspect vehicle was a 2011-2013 model Hyundai Elantra, grey in colour,” BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said.

“The vehicle likely has significant damage to the front driver’s side.”

Police are urging the driver or anyone with information to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at (250) 748-5522.

