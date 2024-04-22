Crack, meth and fentanyl seized in Kingston drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A drug trafficking investigation has led to the seizure of tens of thousands of dollars worth of crack, meth and fentanyl, Kingston police say.

Police say tips to the street crime unit led investigators to begin looking into a woman who was accused of selling fentanyl within the city.

The probe led to a traffic stop near Portsmouth Avenue and Johnson Street Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A search of the vehicle found fentanyl that was packaged for sale, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cash, police say.

In all, police say the drugs carry a street value of $63,490.

Ashley Anthis, 39, of Kingston, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say Anthis was already on a previous release order for several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons dangerous and possession of proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.