Crime

Crack, meth and fentanyl seized in Kingston drug bust

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
A 39-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Kingston. View image in full screen
A 39-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Kingston. Handout/Kingston Police
A drug trafficking investigation has led to the seizure of tens of thousands of dollars worth of crack, meth and fentanyl, Kingston police say.

Police say tips to the street crime unit led investigators to begin looking into a woman who was accused of selling fentanyl within the city.

The probe led to a traffic stop near Portsmouth Avenue and Johnson Street Friday.

A search of the vehicle found fentanyl that was packaged for sale, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cash, police say.

In all, police say the drugs carry a street value of $63,490.

Ashley Anthis, 39, of Kingston, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Trending Now

Police say Anthis was already on a previous release order for several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons dangerous and possession of proceeds of crime.

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

 

