Crime

Pair accused of sex crimes at Montreal restaurant, police say more victims possible

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
Marc-André Charron, 49, and 25-year-old Nadège Rasson Saint-Louis (right) are seen in a Montreal police handout photo. View image in full screen
Marc-André Charron, 49, and 25-year-old Nadège Rasson Saint-Louis (right) are seen in a Montreal police handout photo. HO- Montreal police (SPVM)
A 49-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were charged with various sex-related offences earlier this month.

Montreal police said Marc-André Charron and Nadège Rasson Saint-Louis were arrested April 11 and appeared in court the next day.

Initial charges included sexual assault with a weapon and causing bodily harm.

Following an investigation, police said in a news release that further charges of human trafficking and pimping were also added.

The incidents took place at the resto-bar Le Protocole Kinky Lounge, which opened in October 2023, on Ste-Catherine Street east in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

“A person was allegedly the victim of sexual assault causing permanent injuries and bodily harm,” the release reads.

Investigators with the sex crimes unit said they believe there could be other victims linked to the pair, and are also searching for possible witnesses.

Charron is described as male, with blue eyes and greying brown hair. He is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Rasson Saint-Louis is female, measures five feet five inches tall, has a nose piercing on her septum and is nicknamed Abigaël.

Trending Now

Both were back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 514-280-8502. It is also possible to provide information anonymously and confidentially by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or online infocrimemontreal.ca website.

