Sports

Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands to U.S. waters

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
RCMP ask for public's help locating kayakers who did not return from trip near Vancouver Island
Helicopters are continuing to search the waters over D’Arcy Island, looking for 36-year-old Daniel MacAlpine and 26-year-old Nicolas West. They disappeared as they kayaked Saturday afternoon.
The search for a pair of missing kayakers off Vancouver Island has expanded to U.S. waters.

Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and Nicola West, 26, disappeared Saturday afternoon while travelling between Island View Beach and D’Arcy Island.

The duo were in a teal-coloured tandem kayak.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Multiple search-and-rescue teams searched the area Sunday, supported by helicopters, but found no trace of the men.

Search efforts are now being concentrated along the Haro Strait, towards San Juan and Lopez islands in the U.S., and towards Coal Island in the north.

