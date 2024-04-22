‘Face the Issue’: Violence awareness campaign launched in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The third phase of the Face the Issue campaign launched in Saskatchewan April 15, a six-week social media campaign that focuses on interpersonal violence and abuse.

The five-video series runs on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify and targets those aged 18 to 24.

“These videos are intended to challenge assumptions about ‘normal’ relationship dynamics and what constitutes abuse,” said Bronwyn Eyre, Justice Minister and Attorney General. “We hope that this ambitious campaign will help young people identify the signs before they become more vulnerable.”

A release from the provincial government said each video features a young person remembering experiences including coercive control, social isolation and gaslighting.

The campaign began in 2020, starting with posters and video ads. The campaign is now in its third phase.

Laura Ross, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office, said the campaign highlights the potential red flags of an abusive relationship.

“This campaign will help educate and inform the public about this challenge in our communities,” she said. “If someone sees abuse happening — to a friend, to a family member, or to themselves — they will know the signs and reach out for support.”

Paul Merriman, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister, said physical violence is only part of the “whole picture.”

“There are often many subtle signs and factors that come into play before abuse escalates. Raising awareness for younger adults about the early warning signs and forms of abusive behavior is an important step toward prevention and safety for everyone.”

If someone you know may be at risk of interpersonal violence or abuse, you can find a directory of resources to help online at sk.211.ca/abuse.