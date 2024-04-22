Menu

Traffic

Driver extracted, 3 sent to hospital after 2-car crash in Surrey

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
Telsa teeters on the edge of road after Surrey collision
Three people have been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided in Surrey. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extract someone from a badly damaged Toyota. And a Tesla could be seen slightly hanging off of a ledge on the side of the road.
Three people had to be taken to hospital after two vehicles collided in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.

The crash between a Toyota Corolla and a Tesla happened on Fraser Highway near 140th. The driver of the Corolla was trapped inside and firefighters had to cut the roof off the car to get them out.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Surrey RCMP.

Meanwhile, the Tesla was sent into a railing and could be seen hanging off a ledge on the side of the road.

BC Emergency Health Services says two other people were taken to hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

