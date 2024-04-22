Manitoba RCMP track, arrest armed suspect in Ebb and Flow First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is in custody facing numerous charges in connection with an armed assault at Gaa-gwekwekojiwang (Ebb and Flow First Nation), Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Ste. Rose-du-Lac detachment were called to a home in the community just after 3:30 a.m. April 13, and upon arriving, heard gunshots coming from behind the home, police said.

With the help of police dog and drone units, as well as additional officers from the Dauphin detachment, Mounties followed a male suspect to a small wooded area, where they heard gunshots.

After tracking the man over 2.5 kilometres, he was found, in possession of a loaded rifle, and safely arrested, police said.

He faces charges, including assault, recklessly discharging a firearm and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.