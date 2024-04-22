Menu

Crime

2 men rushed to hospital after shooting in Brantford, Ont. home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Brantford police patrol car View image in full screen
Police say two men were shot while inside a Brantford, Ont. residence in the city centre April 22, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges after two men were shot in Brantford’s city centre Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. at a home on King Street and resulted in two men being sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.

One is still in hospital as of Monday morning in critical condition, according to a Brantford police spokesperson.

The accused was arrested “without incident” just minutes later on Sarah Street and Murray Street, about two kilometres from what’s believed to be the scene of the shooting.

“The firearm believed to have been used in the incident has been recovered,” said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

“Police are not currently looking for additional suspects and do not believe this to be a random incident.”

A 23-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge and several firearm-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

