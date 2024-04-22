Man shoved to the ground in unprovoked assault, suspect arrested: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It was anything but a nice morning stroll around the neighbourhood for a Guelph man.

The man in his 50s was walking around the area of Eramosa Road and King Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators with Guelph police say a younger man was walking the other way when the older man was shoved and fell against a railing.

They say words were exchanged and both went their separate ways. Then police say the younger man kicked the older man in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

Investigators say the two did not know each other.

Emergency crews arrived to assist the victim. Investigators say he suffered scrapes and soreness to his back and hips but refused medical attention.

Investigators say the assailant was located at a store later that day where officers were investigating reports of shoplifting.

A 25-year-old was arrested and charged. He will appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 7.