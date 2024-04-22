Menu

Crime

Man shoved to the ground in unprovoked assault, suspect arrested: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 22, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a man is facing charges in connection with an unprovoked attack. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man is facing charges in connection with an unprovoked attack. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
It was anything but a nice morning stroll around the neighbourhood for a Guelph man.

The man in his 50s was walking around the area of Eramosa Road and King Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators with Guelph police say a younger man was walking the other way when the older man was shoved and fell against a railing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say words were exchanged and both went their separate ways. Then police say the younger man kicked the older man in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

Investigators say the two did not know each other.

Trending Now

Emergency crews arrived to assist the victim. Investigators say he suffered scrapes and soreness to his back and hips but refused medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the assailant was located at a store later that day where officers were investigating reports of shoplifting.

A 25-year-old was arrested and charged. He will appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 7.

 

