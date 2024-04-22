Peterborough man charged after baby found with ‘unexplained’ injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after police say a baby was assaulted earlier this year.

Peterborough police say that on Feb. 19 they were contacted about a two-and-a-half month old infant with serious and “unexplained injuries.”

Police say the infant was first taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later airlifted to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual on April 19. A 48-year-old Peterborough man was charged with aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

No other details on the investigation were provided.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police say the name of the man will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.