Senior hospitalized after bicycle hit-and-run: Belleville police

Belleville police are looking for a cyclist involved in a hit-and-run that sent a senior to hospital Friday evening.
Police say the 65-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk near 59 North Front St. when she was struck by a bicycle around 9:30 p.m.
The woman was physically injured and needed to be taken to Belleville General Hospital, police said in a Monday release.
The cyclist fled the area, investigators say.
The suspect on the bike is described as wearing dark clothing and possibly having “salt-and-pepper” coloured hair.
