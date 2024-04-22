Menu

Crime

Senior hospitalized after bicycle hit-and-run: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Belleville police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist that sent a senior to hospital Friday evening. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist that sent a senior to hospital Friday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Belleville police are looking for a cyclist involved in a hit-and-run that sent a senior to hospital Friday evening.

Police say the 65-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk near 59 North Front St. when she was struck by a bicycle around 9:30 p.m.

The woman was physically injured and needed to be taken to Belleville General Hospital, police said in a Monday release.

The cyclist fled the area, investigators say.

The suspect on the bike is described as wearing dark clothing and possibly having “salt-and-pepper” coloured hair.

 

