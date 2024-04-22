Former co-worker choked at a west end business in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man was arrested after a former co-worker was choked at a business in the city’s west end.

Police said a female employee was working on Friday when a former co-worker went in and the two got into an argument.

The man grabbed the victim’s throat and pushed her against a table, police said.

Investigators said the woman was unable to breathe temporarily and reported pain in her throat but didn’t require medical attention.

Investigators say a 23-year-old from Guelph was arrested the next morning.

He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will appear in court on May 31.