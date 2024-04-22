Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former co-worker choked at a west end business in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 22, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Police said the two former co-workers got into an argument before the accused began to choke the female employee. She temporarily couldn't breathe but needed no medical attention. View image in full screen
Police said the two former co-workers got into an argument before the accused began to choke the female employee. She temporarily couldn't breathe but needed no medical attention. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man was arrested after a former co-worker was choked at a business in the city’s west end.

Police said a female employee was working on Friday when a former co-worker went in and the two got into an argument.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man grabbed the victim’s throat and pushed her against a table, police said.

Investigators said the woman was unable to breathe temporarily and reported pain in her throat but didn’t require medical attention.

Trending Now

Investigators say a 23-year-old from Guelph was arrested the next morning.

He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will appear in court on May 31.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices