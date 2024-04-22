Menu

Traffic

3 people taken to hospital after pickup truck crashes into house in southwest Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 10:32 am
A Calgary fire official said Sunday it appeared that the truck went through a fence before smashing into a home in the area of Bridlecrest Boulevard and 162nd Avenue Southwest. View image in full screen
A Calgary fire official said Sunday it appeared that the truck went through a fence before smashing into a home in the area of Bridlecrest Boulevard and 162nd Avenue Southwest. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
The Calgary Fire Department said three people were taken to hospital on Sunday after a pickup truck crashed into a home in the southern section of the city.

The CFD said the collision occurred at about 3 p.m. While it did not say how the people taken to hospital were hurt, the fire department said the injuries are all believed to be “minor.”

A Calgary fire official said Sunday it appeared that the truck went through a fence before smashing into a home in the area of Bridlecrest Boulevard and 162nd Avenue Southwest. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

A fire official said it appeared that the truck went through a fence before smashing into a home in the area of Bridlecrest Boulevard and 162nd Avenue Southwest.

It was not immediately clear how badly the home was damaged or what caused the truck to go through the fence. It was also not immediately clear if the driver would be charged.

