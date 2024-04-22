Menu

Crime

Driver faces impaired charge after crashing through guardrail on Highway 400: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police say on Saturday at 5 a.m., they responded to a single-vehicle collision at Highway 400 and Highway 89. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say on Saturday at 5 a.m., they responded to a single-vehicle collision at Highway 400 and Highway 89. Via X OPP_HSD
A weekend crash on Highway 400 in Cookstown, Ont., destroyed a car after it crashed into the guardrail.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle collision at Highway 400 and Highway 89 was reported on Saturday at 5 a.m.

Images posted online by police show the front of the vehicle destroyed after it crashed through the guardrail along the highway.

Police say the driver and lone occupant was a 36-year-old man from Barrie.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers charged the man with impaired driving, obstructing a peace officer, and driving without insurance, amongst other offences.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the man’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

