Driver faces impaired charge after crashing through guardrail on Highway 400: police

A weekend crash on Highway 400 in Cookstown, Ont., destroyed a car after it crashed into the guardrail.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle collision at Highway 400 and Highway 89 was reported on Saturday at 5 a.m.

Images posted online by police show the front of the vehicle destroyed after it crashed through the guardrail along the highway.

Police say the driver and lone occupant was a 36-year-old man from Barrie.

Officers charged the man with impaired driving, obstructing a peace officer, and driving without insurance, amongst other offences.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the man’s licence was suspended for 90 days.