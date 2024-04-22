Driver faces impaired charge after crashing through guardrail on Highway 400: police

A weekend crash on Highway 400 in Cookstown, Ont., destroyed a car after it crashed into the guardrail.
Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle collision at Highway 400 and Highway 89 was reported on Saturday at 5 a.m.
Images posted online by police show the front of the vehicle destroyed after it crashed through the guardrail along the highway.
Police say the driver and lone occupant was a 36-year-old man from Barrie.
Officers charged the man with impaired driving, obstructing a peace officer, and driving without insurance, amongst other offences.
The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the man’s licence was suspended for 90 days.
- Trump trial set to hear opening statements Monday as another delay denied
- Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire near NYC courthouse
- Arrest made after police issue emergency alert about ‘dangerous man’ in Bible Hill, N.S.
- ‘They knew’: Victims of sexual abuse by Ontario youth leader sue Anglican Church
Comments