Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Saprae Creek Estates in northeastern Alberta

Residents in a community in northeastern Alberta are being told to prepare to leave on short notice due to a nearby wildfire.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo issued a wildfire evacuation alert for Saprae Creek Estates due to the potential of a nearby wildfire spreading towards the community.

“If you are in this area, be prepared to leave on short notice,” the alert stated.

People in Saprae Creek Estates are asked to stay on alert and follow the instructions from emergency responders.

As of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, an evacuation order had not been issued.

The hamlet of Saprae Creek is located about 25 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, in northeastern Alberta.

Trish Trefry lives in Saprae Creek and said she saw the fire as soon as she stepped outside Sunday morning. She said it was burning east of the airport.

“Fire (crews) were responding right away,” she told Global News Sunday afternoon. “Lots of bombers… lots of helicopters, lots of activity out here today. We’re on evacuation alert so we’re just going to be ready to go.”

Trefry said she prepared some clothes and food in case she is forced to flee. She said her vehicle is also fully gassed up.

Trefry lived in the area in 2016 when the Fort McMurray wildfire forced nearly 90,000 people in the region from their homes. Trefry was one of those people.

“It’s definitely very familiar,” she said as the fire burned behind her. “Everyone wants to believe it won’t happen again but when you’re looking at that it’s actually kind of scary.

“Last time I evacuated I did not have enough (gas) to get to Edmonton. That was pretty scary especially because Wandering River and everywhere was out of fuel,” she continued.

“I had myself and my kids… that’s all I really needed at the end of the day.”

The wildfire danger was listed as very high in the Fort McMurray Forest Area on Sunday.

For the latest information on this wildfire, including any updates on evacuation alerts, follow Alberta Emergency Alert, or follow the RMWB on X or Facebook.