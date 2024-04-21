Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lumsden, Sask. RCMP warning motorists away from fire near Regina Beach

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
Lumsden RCMP is warning about a large fire near Regina Beach Sunday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Lumsden RCMP is warning about a large fire near Regina Beach Sunday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large fire in a rural area near the landfill in Regina Beach has Lumsden RCMP warning motorists away from the area.

It said that fire departments from Regina Beach, Lumsden and Bethune are working to fight the blaze.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

People are being asked to avoid the south/southwest area of Highway 54, with RCMP saying local road closures are in place.

The RCMP added that smoke might be heavy in some areas and cautioned that visibility might be limited.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices