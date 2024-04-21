Lumsden, Sask. RCMP warning motorists away from fire near Regina Beach

Send this page to someone via email

A large fire in a rural area near the landfill in Regina Beach has Lumsden RCMP warning motorists away from the area.

It said that fire departments from Regina Beach, Lumsden and Bethune are working to fight the blaze.

People are being asked to avoid the south/southwest area of Highway 54, with RCMP saying local road closures are in place.

The RCMP added that smoke might be heavy in some areas and cautioned that visibility might be limited.