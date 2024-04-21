Menu

Canada

45K participants run, walk, wheel in 40th annual Sun Run in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
45K participants running in 40th annual Sun Run in Vancouver
WATCH: Thousands of runners laced up Sunday morning for the 40th annual Sun Run in Vancouver.
Thousands of runners laced up Sunday morning for the 40th annual Sun Run in Vancouver.

It’s known as Canada’s largest road race, with last year’s event drawing more than 35,000 participants.

More than 45,000 people signed up for this year’s event, the largest since the pandemic.

“It’s an event for the everyday runner. It’s not about the fastest runner or the slowest runner … if you want to walk, there are 17 bands from start to finish,” said Tim Hopkins, Sun Run’s race director.

“There are the elite athletes, some of whom will finish under 30 minutes, but it’s really about having fun. There is a lot of energy and passion.”

The run shut down many downtown Vancouver roads, with closures remaining in effect until at least 1:30 p.m.

A full list of closures be found online.

The event also features a mini Sun Run for younger participants and a wheelchair race as well.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

