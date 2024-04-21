Date set for Pictou West by-election following retirement of Karla MacFarlane

Send this page to someone via email

A by-election has been called in the Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West after the constituency’s long-time MLA Karla MacFarlane announced her retirement from politics earlier this month.

A release from Elections Nova Scotia on Sunday said the agency’s Chief Electoral Officer Dorothy Rice had issued a writ of election for Pictou West with an election date scheduled for May 21.

Shortly after, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced that a by-election would be held in the area on that date.

A by-election has been called in Pictou West, election day is Tuesday, May 21, 2024 https://t.co/ehIHffu5kK #NSvotes #NSpoli — ElectionsNovaScotia (@electionsns) April 21, 2024

On April 5, MacFarlane, who became the first female speaker of the Nova Scotia legislature last fall, announced she would be leaving politics after 11 years of service.

She also served as interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives in 2018 and minister of community services before becoming speaker in October 2023.

In the social media post announcing her departure, MacFarlane said the time has come for her to begin another chapter.

“To my constituents, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for allowing me the privilege to work on your behalf,” the statement read. She added that she would continue to support Houston and his Progressive Conservative government moving forward.

“To my colleagues, thank you for your support over the years, I leave secure in the knowledge that you will continue to work on behalf of Nova Scotians to the best of your ability.”

According to the Elections Nova Scotia page providing information on the upcoming by-election, only one candidate had registered with the agency prior to the writ of election being issued. Marc-Andre Macleod is said to have registered on behalf of the Progressive Conservative party but has yet to file official nomination forms.

“Candidates must complete official nominations forms after the writ of election is issued to have their name added to the ballot in an electoral event,” Elections Nova Scotia added, noting that the deadline for candidate nominations for Pictou-West is May 1.