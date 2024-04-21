Winnipeg woman faces assault, impaired charges after erratic driving incident

See more sharing options

An erratic driving incident in Winnipeg Saturday night led to the arrest of a woman who now faces several charges including assault, dangerous driving and driving while impaired.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it received several reports of someone driving erratically in the city’s west end around 8 p.m.

Officers located a 2019 Honda Civic driving in the River Heights area shortly after 9 p.m. that was putting other motorists at risk and began to follow.

The vehicle evaded police and then rammed a police vehicle when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop at Laxdal Road and Ridgewood Avenue.

Air support was called in to follow the vehicle as it drove erratically in the Charleswood area.

By 9:15 p.m., the vehicle jumped a median concrete curb near Roblin Boulevard and Greenbrier Avenue, causing significant damage to the vehicle and making it inoperable.

According to police, neither the driver, two passengers nor pursuing officers were injured.

Officers said a 25-year-old woman is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, running from an officer, operating a vehicle while impaired to any degree and refusal to comply.

The woman was released with a court appearance notice.