Crime

Winnipeg woman faces assault, impaired charges after erratic driving incident

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police intercepted a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday night through River Heights and Charleswood. A WPS cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police intercepted a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday night through River Heights and Charleswood. A WPS cruiser is seen in this file image. Shane Gibson/Global News
An erratic driving incident in Winnipeg Saturday night led to the arrest of a woman who now faces several charges including assault, dangerous driving and driving while impaired.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it received several reports of someone driving erratically in the city’s west end around 8 p.m.

Officers located a 2019 Honda Civic driving in the River Heights area shortly after 9 p.m. that was putting other motorists at risk and began to follow.

‘Serious assault’ in north Winnipeg now deemed homicide, police say

The vehicle evaded police and then rammed a police vehicle when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop at Laxdal Road and Ridgewood Avenue.

Air support was called in to follow the vehicle as it drove erratically in the Charleswood area.

By 9:15 p.m., the vehicle jumped a median concrete curb near Roblin Boulevard and Greenbrier Avenue, causing significant damage to the vehicle and making it inoperable.

According to police, neither the driver, two passengers nor pursuing officers were injured.

Officers said a 25-year-old woman is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, running from an officer, operating a vehicle while impaired to any degree and refusal to comply.

The woman was released with a court appearance notice.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

