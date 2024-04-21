Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

22-year-old Toronto man charged with 4 counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month'
Sexual Assault Awareness Month
RELATED VIDEO: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Klinic Community Health is putting the spotlight on a program that helps survivors.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 22-year-old man faces nearly 10 charges, including four counts of sexual assault, after multiple incidents in a Toronto restaurant earlier this month.

Police say they responded to reports of a sexual assault in the area of Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in the afternoon of April 8.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The accused allegedly entered a restaurant and sexually assaulted a victim before entering the women’s washroom and assaulting further victims.

No one sustained physical injuries.

Police arrested the suspect, Richard McFarlane, the same day.

Trending Now

McFarlane now faces charges including sexual assault, harassment and forcible confinement.

In a release, Toronto police said they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices