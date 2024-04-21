22-year-old Toronto man charged with 4 counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement

See more sharing options

A 22-year-old man faces nearly 10 charges, including four counts of sexual assault, after multiple incidents in a Toronto restaurant earlier this month.

Police say they responded to reports of a sexual assault in the area of Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in the afternoon of April 8.

The accused allegedly entered a restaurant and sexually assaulted a victim before entering the women’s washroom and assaulting further victims.

No one sustained physical injuries.

Police arrested the suspect, Richard McFarlane, the same day.

McFarlane now faces charges including sexual assault, harassment and forcible confinement.

In a release, Toronto police said they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.