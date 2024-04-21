Menu

Canada

Teen in life-threatening condition after riding top of GO train: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 9:43 am
1 min read
Police say one teen was injured trying to ride atop an eastbound GO train around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. File image - The first GO Transit MP40 locomotive arrives at the platform in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. View image in full screen
Police say one teen was injured trying to ride atop an eastbound GO train around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. File image - The first GO Transit MP40 locomotive arrives at the platform in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday.

Toronto police say four youths boarded the train heading eastbound from Union Station around 12:30 a.m.

While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.

The other teens went back inside the moving train and called 9-1-1.

Emergency responders transported the 15-year-old boy to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition, officials said.

Police confirmed to Global News Sunday morning this is an active and ongoing investigation.

