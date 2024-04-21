Teen in life-threatening condition after riding top of GO train: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday.

Toronto police say four youths boarded the train heading eastbound from Union Station around 12:30 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.

The other teens went back inside the moving train and called 9-1-1.

Emergency responders transported the 15-year-old boy to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition, officials said.

Police confirmed to Global News Sunday morning this is an active and ongoing investigation.