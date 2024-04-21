Teen in life-threatening condition after riding top of GO train: Toronto police

A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday.
Toronto police say four youths boarded the train heading eastbound from Union Station around 12:30 a.m.
While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.
The other teens went back inside the moving train and called 9-1-1.
Emergency responders transported the 15-year-old boy to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition, officials said.
Police confirmed to Global News Sunday morning this is an active and ongoing investigation.
