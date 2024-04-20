RCMP arrest three in connection with Dauphin, Man., theft; seeking fourth suspect

RCMP officers made three arrests and are looking for another suspect after receiving reports of a theft at a business in Dauphin, Man.
Police said two men stole a number of electronics from a store on Main Street in the community on April 17, at around 2:30 p.m. Officials also said that the men fled the store in a black SUV and picked up another suspect identified by witnesses.
The vehicle was located in Riding Mountain National Park. A traffic stop was conducted with assistance from the Yellowed RCMP after which the individuals were arrested.
According to police, the total value of the items stolen is approximately $12,000. An investigation is said to be looking into possible connections between the suspects and thefts in other provinces.
A 34-year-old, 32-year-old, and 49-year-old remain in custody and face numerous charges.
Police also said they are looking for a fourth suspect who they believe could be travelling to Ontario in a 2011 black Chevy Equinox, with an Ontario license plate DAV B271.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
