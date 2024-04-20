Menu

Share



Crime

Winnipeg police searching for answers in two-year-old homicide investigation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police say the investigation into the death of Steven Andrew Mingo is ongoing, two years after his body was discovered following a fire in a residential building. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say the investigation into the death of Steven Andrew Mingo is ongoing, two years after his body was discovered following a fire in a residential building. Global News File
Winnipeg police are continuing their search for answers into the death of Steven Andrew Mingo two years ago.

Mingo, 30, was found dead following a fire at a residential building in the 600 block of Flora Avenue in April 20, 2022. Officials said the death was a homicide.

With the case marking its second year, police said they are looking for information on two individuals who may have been in the area around the time of Mingo’s death.

Winnipeg police say they are looking for information on two individuals they say were in the area and at the time of Steven Andrew Mingo’s death on April 20, 2022.
Winnipeg police say they are looking for information on two individuals they say were in the area and at the time of Steven Andrew Mingo’s death on April 20, 2022. Courtesy of Winnipeg Police Service
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

