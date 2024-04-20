Winnipeg police searching for answers in two-year-old homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are continuing their search for answers into the death of Steven Andrew Mingo two years ago.

Mingo, 30, was found dead following a fire at a residential building in the 600 block of Flora Avenue in April 20, 2022. Officials said the death was a homicide.

With the case marking its second year, police said they are looking for information on two individuals who may have been in the area around the time of Mingo’s death.

Winnipeg police say they are looking for information on two individuals they say were in the area and at the time of Steven Andrew Mingo’s death on April 20, 2022. Courtesy of Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

