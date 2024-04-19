Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP identify man found dead at rest stop near Prince George, homicide suspected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 5:43 pm
Edward Milne has been identified as the man found dead at a rest stop near Prince George. View image in full screen
Edward Milne has been identified as the man found dead at a rest stop near Prince George. B.C. RCMP
Police have identified the man found dead near Prince George, B.C., and now say he is suspected to be the victim of a homicide.

Edward Michael Milne’s body was found near the Bowron River rest area west of Purden Lake on April 24.

RCMP said Friday that Milne was reported missing on March 29.

The RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

Mounties said they want to speak with anyone who travelled Highway 16 past the Bowron River rest area between March 27 and 29, and are seeking information on any vehicles seen parked in the area.

Police also want any video shot between Prince George and Bowron River over the same dates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-561-3300.

