Accused shoplifter charged hours after release from arrest: Kingston police

Kingston, Ont., police say a person has been charged with shoplifting just hours after being released with conditions following a shoplifting arrest.
Police were called to a business on Princess Street around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after they say a suspect stuffed roughly $3,600 worth of merchandise into shopping bags and walked out without paying.
The accused was quickly found and arrested just west of the business in the city’s downtown, police say.
Investigators say the accused was still in possession of the stolen goods when they were caught.
Police say the same suspect had just been released from their custody with conditions following an arrest for allegedly shoplifting at a business in city’s midtown area the previous day.
A 32-year-old from Kingston has been charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.
- Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire near NYC courthouse
- Arrest made after police issue emergency alert about ‘dangerous man’ in Bible Hill, N.S.
- 3-year-old Elijah Vue still missing: Man pleads not guilty to child neglect
- Closing arguments presented in Michael Gordon Jackson abduction case
Comments