Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in ‘serious assault’ at Millhaven Institution, OPP says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
A Millhaven Institution inmate has been charged after another inmate was seriously injured in an assault with a weapon, police say. View image in full screen
A Millhaven Institution inmate has been charged after another inmate was seriously injured in an assault with a weapon, police say. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid against a man already serving time at Millhaven Institution for the alleged assault of another inmate with a weapon.

An inmate was rushed to hospital after the attack at the maximum-security federal institution on Friday.

Police say the victim was left seriously injured after being attacked with an edged weapon but is recovering in hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says no staff or other inmates were injured.

The OPP‘s penitentiary squad was called in to help with the investigation.

Trending Now

Inmate Ekene Angibo, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused remains in CSC custody and was scheduled to appear in Napanee court on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Correctional Service of Canada says it is reviewing the incident.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices