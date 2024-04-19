Limit consumption of fish from northwestern lake, Manitoba government says

Send this page to someone via email

The province is encouraging Manitobans to limit the amount of fish they consume from a lake in the northwestern part of the province.

Manitoba Environment and Climate Change said Friday that fish from Schist Lake — near Flin Flon along the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border — contain elevated amounts of selenium, an essential element that can be dangerous if too much is consumed.

The province said a safe limit is eating fish from Schist Lake no more than four times a month, and that aside from the elevated selenium levels, they’re otherwise healthy.

The selenium levels will continue to be monitored, and the province said it’s working with area industries to keep levels low.

More information will be made available if and when the selenium levels decrease.