April 20 – Trinity Funeral Home

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted April 19, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
In Edmonton, Trinity Funeral Home provides memorial services, receptions, cemetery arrangements, traditional burials, green burials and cremation services. During your time of loss and grief, we also have a number of resources available to help families find support and build friendships with fellow kindred souls to help heal and recover from the loss of a loved one.

Even in the most trying of times, our funeral directors and prearrangement advisors will guide you through the necessary arrangements and make you feel comfortable in your situation: whether you are arranging a funeral or preparing to lessen the burden for your loved ones.

Our facilities include a naturally lit chapel, two visitation salon rooms, casket and urn selection rooms, a reception centre, and ample parking for over 60 vehicles in the heart of Downtown Edmonton.

No matter the location, Trinity Funeral Home offers options that reflect what’s important to you and your family. Our funeral directors will guide you through all the choices available, from traditional earth burials to low-impact eco-friendly options.

