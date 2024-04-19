Menu

April 20 – Professional Audiology Clinic

By kdominiuk 630CHED
Posted April 19, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Make sure you’re hearing your best!
Professional Audiology Clinic –  Edmonton’s trusted hearing professionals for over 35 years, believe that hearing better helps you LIVE better. Find out how Remington Shandr0, owner of Professional Audiology Clinic, and his team look at hearing health care differently, this Saturday at 11:00am on Talk To The Experts.

