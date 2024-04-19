April 20 – Professional Audiology Clinic

Make sure you’re hearing your best!
Professional Audiology Clinic – Edmonton’s trusted hearing professionals for over 35 years, believe that hearing better helps you LIVE better. Find out how Remington Shandr0, owner of Professional Audiology Clinic, and his team look at hearing health care differently, this Saturday at 11:00am on Talk To The Experts.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Life in the forest: How Stanley Park’s longest resident survived a changing landscape
- ‘Love at first sight’: Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo pregnant for 1st time
- Buzz kill? Gen Z less interested in coffee than older Canadians, survey shows
- Carbon rebate labelling in bank deposits fuelling confusion, minister says
Comments