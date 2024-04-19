Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

April 13 – The Furnace Family

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted April 19, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
Furnace Family Logo View image in full screen
We keep your family comfortable. Furnace Family
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Don’t get caught sweating indoors this summer, buy now and beat the summer A/C rush!  The Furnace Family has a very limited number of last year’s Lennox units that typically run $500.00 less than new models. These WILL run out soon! OR choose the Ultimate Lennox A/C system and choose up to $1,900.00 in rebates or six months to pay.

Trending Now

Buy today and beat the summer rush, visit FurnaceFamily.com

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices