Motel room attack sends woman to hospital, Montreal police search for suspect

Montreal police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman was attacked inside a motel room in the city’s west end Friday.

Authorities were first called around 11:40 a.m. to the scene on St-Jacques Street near Lily-Simon Street in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with several serious injuries to her upper body, according to police. Upon first information, it appears she was attacked with a sharp object.

The victim was conscious and her life is not in danger.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but did not have more information about their identity.

The link between the suspect and the victim is not yet known.

Investigators will speak with witnesses and a large perimeter was set up in the area.