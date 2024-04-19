1 arrested following fire behind Cobourg, Ont., businesses: police

One person has been arrested in connection with a fire outside multiple businesses in Cobourg, Ont., early Wednesday.
The Cobourg Police Service and emergency crews responded to a report of a fire behind businesses on Strathy Road around 6 a.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Police say the blaze damaged a nearby building and business property.
Police say with the assistance of CCTV surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify a suspect.
On Thursday, police reported a 58-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with micschief.
He was released with a future court appearance in Cobourg.
