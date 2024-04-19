Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

1 arrested following fire behind Cobourg, Ont., businesses: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
One man was arrested following a fire at a Strathy Road business in Cobourg on April 17, 2024. View image in full screen
The scene at a Strathy Road business on April 19, 2024. One man was arrested following a fire outside the business on April 17. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
One person has been arrested in connection with a fire outside multiple businesses in Cobourg, Ont., early Wednesday.

The Cobourg Police Service and emergency crews responded to a report of a fire behind businesses on Strathy Road around 6 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Police say the blaze damaged a nearby building and business property.

One man was arrested following a fire at a Strathy Road business in Cobourg on April 17, 2024. View image in full screen
One man following a fire on April 17, 2024 behind several businesss. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

Police say with the assistance of CCTV surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify a suspect.

On Thursday, police reported a 58-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with micschief.

He was released with a future court appearance in Cobourg.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

