Suspicious death being investigated at Port Coquitlam home

Mounties are investigating after a body was found at a home in Port Coquitlam.

Police are calling the death suspicious.

On Tuesday just before 8 a.m., a suspicious death at a home on Burns Road, near Dominion Avenue, was reported to Coquitlam RCMP.

Coquitlam RCMP said they have been in contact with the province’s homicide investigation unit but Mounties will be conducting the investigation.

Officers were at the scene over the last two days.

Despite the death, RCMP officials say there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.