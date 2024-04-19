Menu

Crime

Suspicious death being investigated at Port Coquitlam home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Suspicious death being investigated at Port Coquitlam home
Mounties are investigating after a body was found at a home in Port Coquitlam.
Mounties are investigating after a body was found at a home in Port Coquitlam.

Police are calling the death suspicious.

On Tuesday just before 8 a.m., a suspicious death at a home on Burns Road, near Dominion Avenue, was reported to Coquitlam RCMP.

Coquitlam RCMP said they have been in contact with the province’s homicide investigation unit but Mounties will be conducting the investigation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers were at the scene over the last two days.

Despite the death, RCMP officials say there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

