National

Economy

Gas prices spike in N.S. by nearly 10 cents a litre. Here’s how that compares with last year

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
What is driving the sudden spike in gas prices in Eastern Canada?
Canadians in Ontario and Quebec are feeling the pain of sticker shock at the pumps, where gas prices reached a two-year high overnight with little explanation. Heidi Petracek looks at the frustration in Eastern Canada, and what may be driving the sudden spike.
Drivers in Nova Scotia were greeted with a big hike in gas prices on Friday, joining alongside other parts of Canada.

As set by the provincial regulator, the price of regular self-serve gasoline jumped by 9.8 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price now sits at 185.0 cents per litre.

The price at the pump in Cape Breton, is slightly higher — at a minimum price 186.9 cents per litre.

In comparison, the minimum price was 163.5 cents in Halifax a year ago on April 21, 2023.

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline remains unchanged, at 185.2 maximum.

Many motorists filling up at the pumps are facing higher prices across the country.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford blasts ‘disgusting’ overnight gas price hike in Ontario'
Doug Ford blasts ‘disgusting’ overnight gas price hike in Ontario

Gas prices in British Columbia were inching towards the $2 per litre mark, rising 1.4 cents to an average of $1.95 as of 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday.

In Quebec, Montreal gas prices hit an average of 188 cents per litre, which is an 8.9-cent hike from the previous day.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Parts of Ontario, meanwhile, saw as much as a 22-cent jump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared his frustrations about the gas price hike on Thursday, calling it “absolutely disgusting.”

Analysts had predicted prices would rise overnight due to a changeover to summer gasoline blends from winter fuel.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News that where gas prices go from here depends in part on volatility in the Middle East, where attacks on any given day can send shocks into the global price of oil.

Canada’s price on carbon also rose earlier this month, rising $15 to $80 a tonne in provinces that have adopted the federal regime, which includes Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The hike was expected to add about three cents to the cost of gasoline for Canadians.

— with a file from Global News’ Craig Lord.

More on Money
