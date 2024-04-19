Gas prices spike in N.S. by nearly 10 cents a litre. Here’s how that compares with last year

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in Nova Scotia were greeted with a big hike in gas prices on Friday, joining alongside other parts of Canada.

As set by the provincial regulator, the price of regular self-serve gasoline jumped by 9.8 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price now sits at 185.0 cents per litre.

The price at the pump in Cape Breton, is slightly higher — at a minimum price 186.9 cents per litre.

In comparison, the minimum price was 163.5 cents in Halifax a year ago on April 21, 2023.

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline remains unchanged, at 185.2 maximum.

Many motorists filling up at the pumps are facing higher prices across the country.

Gas prices in British Columbia were inching towards the $2 per litre mark, rising 1.4 cents to an average of $1.95 as of 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday.

In Quebec, Montreal gas prices hit an average of 188 cents per litre, which is an 8.9-cent hike from the previous day.

Parts of Ontario, meanwhile, saw as much as a 22-cent jump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared his frustrations about the gas price hike on Thursday, calling it “absolutely disgusting.”

Analysts had predicted prices would rise overnight due to a changeover to summer gasoline blends from winter fuel.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News that where gas prices go from here depends in part on volatility in the Middle East, where attacks on any given day can send shocks into the global price of oil.

Canada’s price on carbon also rose earlier this month, rising $15 to $80 a tonne in provinces that have adopted the federal regime, which includes Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The hike was expected to add about three cents to the cost of gasoline for Canadians.

— with a file from Global News’ Craig Lord.