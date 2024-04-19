Joly says Canada is monitoring escalating Iran-Israel tensions ‘closely’

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadian officials are monitoring the situation in the Middle East “closely” after reports Iran fired air defences to thwart a suspected Israeli drone attack Friday morning.

Her comment, posted on the social media platform X early on Friday, came as G7 foreign ministers are currently meeting in Italy, and issued a joint statement on the matter Friday morning.

“Israel and its people have our full solidarity and support and we reaffirm our commitment towards Israel’s security,” the statement said.

“Iran’s actions mark an unacceptable step towards the destabilization of the region and a further escalation, which must be avoided. In light of reports of strikes on April 19th, we urge all parties to work to prevent further escalation. The G7 will continue to work to this end.”

The communique also calls on Iran to stop providing support to Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, other non-state actors and to cease actions that may further destabilize the Middle East.

The G7 foreign ministers say they are committed to holding the Iranian government accountable and are ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures in response to “further destabilizing initiatives.”

This follows Iran launching a drone and missile attack against Israel in the evening of April 13 and into early hours of the next morning.

Israeli officials said the country successfully managed to shoot down 99 per cent of the 170 drones, more than 120 ballistic missiles and over 30 cruise missiles fired during the attack. This reportedly came with the help of the United States and United Kingdom militaries.

In the immediate aftermath of Iran’s attack on Israel, Joly told reporters on Parliament Hill that she had spoken with her Israeli counterpart to call for the de-escalation of the conflict.

“We need to make sure that the conflict doesn’t extend through the region. So that is why I’ve been clear to my counterpart in Israel, please take the win and make sure that we can work together to bring back peace in the region,” Joly said Monday.

This continues Canada’s push for the de-escalation of conflict in the region that has been ongoing since the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, which saw roughly 1,200 people in Israel killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Since then, Israel has launched a military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas. Since then, over 30,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

The G7 foreign ministers say they have “great concern” with the “unacceptable number of civilians” who have been killed or displaced in Gaza. They emphasize the need to establish the concrete, stable flow of aid into the embattled territory.

— with files from The Associated Press.